SPU announces spring break plans for housing

Housing will be available for students over the week-long spring break, according to Dean of Student Community Chuck Strawn. On March 2, Strawn sent an email to all residential students outlining the options, cost, and details of staying on campus over the break.

Staying on campus over the break will cost students $450. This will cover housing fees, as well as a meal plan covering 28 swipes at Gwinn Commons Dining hall. Meals will start on March 19 at lunch and end on March 28 at lunch, after which the spring meal plans will be in effect.

The email also states that isolation and quarantine protocols, as with winter quarter, will be in effect after students return from break. Unlike winter quarter, the modified quarantine period for all students will be in place for two weeks instead of one. This is because testing will not commence until week two, after Easter.

Freshman Elias Coppock plans on returning home to Colorado for the break. He thinks the protocols in place will be enough to keep everyone safe.

“I think as long as we’re careful about how we travel it’ll be ok.” said Coppock, “My family is being mindful of who we are spending time with, but for the school, I think as long as we keep doing random testing, that seemed to have kept our caseload pretty low. I’ve felt really safe on campus this year and I think the return protocols did a good job of keeping cases low too.”

Other students are worried about students leaving campus during the break.

Freshman Sarah Bridges is a residential student who is planning to return home to California over the break.

“Even though the break is only a week long I’m still planning on going home, I really need that break.” said Bridges, “What I hadn’t considered though is the thought of everyone leaving and coming back to campus from all over the place. That does sound a bit concerning, but I understand that people need a break. I think as long as we follow the same procedures we should be okay.”

Freshman Micah Witherow works for facilities and has decided that it makes more sense for him to stay in Seattle and pay the housing fee, then it does to travel and stay with family in Oregon or New Mexico.

“I was given the opportunity to work over the break and I felt like that was a good opportunity for me,” Witherow explained. “Break is only for a week and my folks all live out of state, so financially it doesn’t really make sense for me to travel right now.”

Witherow was surprised by the price SPU decided to charge.

“I thought it would be a little bit lower considering it’s only a week.” Witherow said. “I’m not too up in arms about it. I got a job and I got housing over break, so I can’t complain.”

There has been no word on any changing protocols for spring quarter, and it is unclear whether things will normalize soon.

“I would love a more open campus, just the opportunity to meet more people, but I think the wisest course of action is taking it slow.” said Coppock, “We never have to take a step backwards. I’d rather play it safe in the short-term to make things better in the long-term, but obviously more of that college experience would be nice.”