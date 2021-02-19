Movie in the snow

On Friday, Feb. 12, the smell of snow filled the air as students bundled up to watch “Crazy Rich Asians.” Seattle Pacific University’s Student Union Board (STUB) hosted their second drive-in movie event of the year; it was a beautiful night to sip warm drinks and enjoy the show.

Victoria Thornton, a programmer for STUB, was in charge of running this drive-in event. Despite initial worries of the incoming weather, Thornton and her team were able to pull it off.

“Because of the snow, there was definitely tension wondering, ‘Is it gonna snow too much?’ or ‘Are we going to have to postpone the event?’, but everything worked out wonderfully,” said Thornton.

At first, the snow threatened to cancel the drive in, however, it instead became a wintery charm for everyone in attendance. Thornton was happy with the event’s turnout.

“I’m very pleased with the turnout for the event. Especially with the uncertainty around the snow, I’m really grateful for everybody here,” said Thornton. “The snow has really added to the atmosphere.”

The event was planned to start at 8 p.m., but because of intermittent weather, students arrived at the Emerson parking lot an hour earlier. With quick thinking on STUB’s part, students enjoyed the opportunity to hang out socially distanced.

Sophomore nursing major, Natalie Danhoff, looked forward to being able to socialize safely and being a part of an event on campus.

“It’s fun to get out of the house and do something. The advantage with this is you don’t have to worry about social distancing because you’re in your own car wearing masks. It’s a fun way to get out and see people safely,” said Danhoff.

Complimentary to the movie, STUB brought in a coffee truck and provided snacks. The experience is reminiscent of movie theaters, but unlike the typically exorbitant prices, the drive-in and snacks were free of charge.

“You can always get me to come if there’s free food,” said Danhoff.

For many students, a drive-in movie was a convenient escape from the brisk weather. At freezing temperatures, an outdoor event would have been chilly.

Jessica Vester, a sophomore physiology major, preferred the warmth of her car to the cold flakes falling outside.

“Last year we had a lot of events at Tiffany Loop, but compared to those ones, this is a good alternative because it’s cold. I wouldn’t want to be outside at Tiffany Loop right now,” said Vester.

Like fall quarter’s drive-in of The Grinch during Tradition, Friday’s showing of “Crazy Rich Asians”, a romantic comedy, is a fitting celebration for Valentine’s day.

Although not everyone has a significant other, spending time with friends during COVID-19 highlights the importance of love and friendship during such a difficult, lonely time.

Overall, the Valentine’s drive-in was a success to bring students together to enjoy the showing of “Crazy Rich Asians.” In the midst of an uncertain global pandemic, small joys such as snowflakes and movie nights bring comfort where it is needed most.

“The events that we’ve had so far and the events that we will have are such great opportunities to build community at SPU. I’m definitely hopeful that our events are fun and exciting and that they’re something to look forward to,” said Thornton.