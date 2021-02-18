An open letter to Liam Smith
February 18, 2021
I disagree with you. I, along with many others, am dedicating my career to undoing the harm of systemic racism. I believe that it is real. Nevertheless, I am intrigued by your fascination with individualism. You seem to be interested in personal liberty and consequences, therefore, I am choosing to call you out as an individual. Furthermore, since one of us lives in reality while the other lives in conspiracy (we don’t have to debate who lies where right now), I believe our only common ground can be through philosophy.
I think we can agree that people are capable of hurting one another on a personal, individual level. If I were to push someone to the ground, I could break their arm. If I were to emotionally abuse another person, they would have to recover from trauma. If I were to insult and verbally attack another person’s identity, my words would have weight.
Under the assumption that we both agree with these premises, I have a question for you:
Why are you choosing to hurt people?
You KNOW that people will react out of anger because of your words. You have written several articles about how “racial tension seems to be more prevalent.” You KNOW that people will feel hurt. You have stated that “division has seeped into the foundation of our relationships.” You KNOW that your actions will leave minorities triggered.
If you understand the power that the individual holds, why are you harnessing it to harm those around you?
This is not about me, but I am beyond confident that I am not the only person whose entire day was derailed because of your choice to regurgitate the ideologies of right-wing extremists.
I, as an individual, am hurt by your actions. How are you, as an individual, going to respond?
If you truly believe that it is “time for America to heal,” I urge you to engage with these questions.
Sincerely,
Laur Lugos
Laur, I think it’s time you stop pretending that you’re interested in hearing different perspectives. I tried to give you the benefit of the doubt, but all I’ve seen from you is attempts to shut down those you disagree with.
If Liam thinks that systematic racism doesn’t exist, then he also thinks that those who push those ideas are creating conflict. You think he’s the one creating conflict by saying it doesn’t exist. BOTH OF YOU WANT LESS RACIAL DIVISION, but you are the one who fails to realize this. Consider that Liam isn’t “trying to hurt people” by disagreeing with you on whether racism is systemic. Even if you disagree with him, which you obviously do, you should be able to understand that someone who thinks it doesn’t exist would think that promoting it will only cause more issues. Take a hard look at why you can’t see opinions different from your own without having your “entire day ruined,” and try to actually see things from other people’s points of view (without making yourself a victim).
Do better. Or at least stop pretending that you care about everyone’s voice being heard.
Very well done. Thank you for using your voice to elevate mine and so many others.
Thank you Laur for speaking on behalf of all POC. As a Sugondese person from Garglon, Democratic Republic of the Congo I found this inspiring.
Facts.
Thank you for saying what many needed to say and hear in response to someone that is spewing hate.