The Falcon goes baking with Multimedia Staff

Alaysja Clark

Alaysja’s Rice Krispie Treats

3 tablespoons butter, plus extra for buttering pans

1 (10-ounce) package regular marshmallows or 4 cups miniature marshmallows

6 cups crisp rice cereal

(Optional) 1/2 cup Chocolate chips

Step 1: Butter a large baking dish or pan.

Step 2: In a large pot melt remaining butter over medium heat. Add the marshmallows, stir until melted and smooth. Remove from the heat and stir in the rice krispies. Press the mixture into the prepared pan and set aside to cool for about an hour.

Step 3: Using a 2 to 3-inch heart-shaped cookie cutter (or any shape cookie cutter), press the cutter into the cooled rice krispie treats, removing the heart-shaped treats to a wax paper or parchment paper-lined baking sheet or work space.

Optional step: Melt chocolate chips in a microwave safe bowl for 1 minuet. Dip treats into chocolate and let cool for about an hour.

Keegan’s Dutch Baby

4 eggs

½ cup flour

1 cup milk

1 tablespoon sugar

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

Step 1: Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Step 2: Whisk eggs then add flour, milk, sugar and until smooth.

Step 3: Place butter in a heavy 10-inch skillet or baking dish and place in the oven. As soon as the butter has melted (watch it so it does not burn) add the batter to the pan, return pan to the oven and bake for 15 minutes, until the pancake is puffed and golden.

Step 4: Remove pancake from oven, cut into wedges and serve at once topped with your favorite syrup, preserves, confectioners’ sugar or cinnamon sugar.

Kilee’s Chocolate Covered Strawberries

1 pint (2 cups) medium-large strawberries

1/2 cup of your favorite chocolate chips

Optional colored chocolates and baking molds for decor Step 1: Gently rinse strawberries and dry on paper towels (berries must be completely dry). Step 2: In microwave safe dish melt chocolate chips, stirring every 30 seconds until chocolate is completely melted. Step 3: Dip lower half of each strawberry into chocolate mixture; allow excess to drip back into the bowl. Place on waxed paper-lined cookie sheet or plate. Step 4: Refrigerate uncovered about 30 minutes or until chocolate is firm, or until ready to serve. Store covered in refrigerator so chocolate does not soften (if made with oil, chocolate will soften more quickly at room temperature). Optional step: Melted colored chocolates and pour into desired baking molds. Let cool for 1 hour or until the chocolate is set. Pop out your chocolates and place on your dipped strawberries.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Love,

The Multimedia Staff