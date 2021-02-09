Editor’s note

Since the news broke at the end of January of the lawsuit between Professor Rhinedahl and Seattle Pacific University, The Falcon has received feedback from all around the SPU community. Current students, alumni, and donors have reached out to share their thoughts of sadness and anger about the treatment of the LGBTQ+ community by SPU.

We, at The Falcon, want all to know that you are loved and welcomed by our paper. We want everybody, no matter what sexuality, gender, race, or religion, to feel seen and heard when they read The Falcon.

Our job as journalists is to report fairly and cover what is happening on campus. We are here to hold powerful institutions accountable. As the trial unfolds, we will continue to watch it carefully and report as events happen. It is our promise to you to bring all information forward as it comes.