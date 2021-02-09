Open letter from the Student Counseling Center staff to campus

Dear Falcon Readers-

In light of the recent lawsuit brought against the University, which highlights the longstanding inequities and injustices faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals, the SPU Student Counseling Center (SCC) extends our care and concern for the mental health and well-being of our entire student body. Witnessing the suffering of others, whether we share their lived experience or not, can trigger a variety of reactions and responses, such as fear, outrage, despair, empowerment, and activism. All responses make sense. You make sense. And it’s important to take care of ourselves and each other, especially in times like these.

The SCC staff are committed to providing culturally sensitive and confidential services to all students, including those who are a part of the LGBTQIA+ community. The SCC seeks to be a safe, inclusive, welcoming, and affirming place where everyone is treated with respect, justice, grace, and understanding.

-The SPU Student Counseling Center Staff