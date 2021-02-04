Let us relax in the Trumplessness

A new year, a new president, a second chance. Time to hit the restart button.

When Joe Biden became President on Jan. 21, the United States received a fresh start in politics. After four years of division and violence credited to the former President, there is hope on the horizon for a more sane and civilized administration.

Many people all around the country were ecstatic that Trump lost the election; they were overjoyed at the thought of never having to see or hear him again. But if the impeachment trial goes forward, Americans won’t have to wait long to see the egomaniac in Washington, D.C. again.

The Senate impeachment trial of Trump is set to take place the week of Feb. 8; extending the Trump-era, which no one wants. He wreaks havoc wherever he goes; are politicians really willing to risk the country dividing any more?

Trump loves attention; from rallies about his first impeachment to his notable drive-by appearance to supporters when he had COVID-19. Once he sees an opportunity to make headlines, he does not hesitate. Although it’s a trial for his impeachment, it gives him an invitation to remain in the headlines.

He didn’t even go to the inauguration, and Biden didn’t even mention Trump in his inauguration speech. The country needs to see what President Biden is going to do for the country; all the trial will do is bring up bad memories of what Trump did and didn’t do.

Biden spoke about how he wants to turn the page, start anew, and pave the way for unity. If politicians are thinking about the future of the country, they need to follow Biden’s example and move on.

Yes, many people have every reason to despise Trump. We were barely a week into 2021 when he incited a riot at the Capitol. He spread rumors of election fraud, he refused to condemn white supremacy, and he didn’t take COVID-19 seriously. But this trial isn’t just about Trump, this is about the country as a whole.

“Well, first of all, I think the trial is stupid. It’s counterproductive,” Senator Marco Rubio said Sunday on Fox News. “We already have a flaming fire in this country, and it’s like taking a bunch of gasoline and pouring it on top of the fire.”

It’s not like Trump will not walk away unscathed; history will not allow what he did to be forgotten.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other politicians need to think about what’s best for the country; the country does not need this right now.

During a briefing, Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked if she was worried that the trial would contradict Biden’s message of unity. Her response, “I’m not worried about that.” She later said, “Just because he is now gone, thank God, we can’t forget.”

He’s not president anymore, but if the trial goes forward he will continue to remain on our TV screens.

Over the course of four years, Trump turned into a hate symbol. He spreads hate whenever he opens his mouth, the trial won’t be any different. Trump won’t stay quiet during the trial, that’s just his nature; besides, the last time he got loud a riot broke out.

Does the country really need a round two?

“We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue. … Let’s start afresh, all of us, let’s start to listen to one another again,” said President Biden in his inauguration speech.

That’s what the country needs and wants, to start fresh. Even though the country is only a couple of weeks into the Biden administration, seeing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House is like taking a breath of fresh air. As awful, embarrassing, and idiotic as it was that Trump didn’t display a peaceful transfer of power at the inauguration, it was honestly refreshing not to see his face, or hear him for that matter.

“Biden has publicly taken a hands-off approach to the impeachment, eager to put Trump in the rear-view mirror and seek progress on fighting the coronavirus pandemic and reviving a devastated economy,” according to news and media website Firstpost.

Biden wants to put Trump behind us, Pelosi and the other politicians need to do the same. They’re not thinking about the country, they are only thinking of how much they loathe Trump and want to get back at him for the mess he made that needs to be cleaned up.

Trump won’t be forgotten, but we can choose not to make him a part of our lives anymore. There is no need to prolong the Trump era any longer; it’ll just feed his ego and continue the downward spiral of division that the country needs to escape from.

Perris is a freshman studying Journalism