Ending week with win

Gallery | 9 Photos Marissa Lordahl Ashley Alter brings the ball the down the court during Friday's game.

This past week, Seattle Pacific University’s Men’s Basketball team won both games against Lewis-Clark State, while women’s basketball split their games against College of Idaho.

On the men’s basketball side, their first game on Jan. 27 ended with a huge milestone for SPU senior guard Harry Cavell. Cavell scored a total of 30 points, bringing his career total to 1,018. This puts Cavell 34th on the all time Falcon scoring list. This milestone was not only big for Cavell, but for his teammates as well.

“We’ve all watched how hard Harry has worked, especially the last couple years I’ve been here, he’s always been one of the hardest workers and no one really deserves it more than Harry” sophomore guard Zack Paulsen said.

The first game for the men’s basketball team ended 82-65, with Cavell leading the group with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Junior guard Divant’e Moffitt followed behind with 20 points and four rebounds and Paulsen ended the game with seven points.

Lewis-Clark State came back stronger in the next game and the game went down to the wire. The Falcons trailed, with the Warriors taking a 14-3 advantage in the first half, with 15:30 left. The Falcons trailed by as many as 12 points in the 2nd half but went on a 19-6 run to retake the lead. The teams traded buckets down the stretch, and Moffitt hit a layup with 14 seconds left to tie the game at 68. Moffitt led the team to victory, scoring eight of his 32 points in overtime. The Falcons ended with the win, 82-79.

Paulsen, who hit the three pointer that put the Falcons up for good, described that the dynamic between the two games was different.

“They’re a really good team and we knew they would come out and play harder than they did in the first game. I don’t think that they played to their full potential the first game and we took advantage of that” Paulsen said.

Cavell was the next highest scorer with 18 points and 11 rebounds and Paulsen ended the game with 11 points and seven rebounds.

On the women’s side, the Falcon faced off against College of Idaho on Friday and Saturday. The Falcons struggled a bit from the floor, making only 12 of their 46 shots and going 0-13 from behind the arc. The Falcons also had a few dry spells that helped give Idaho the edge against the Falcons. The Yotes went on a 13-3 run in the final minutes of the game, which helped them to secure a victory.

“I think that Friday’s game made us very frustrated because we knew we were better than what we showed and I think that we were also super hesitant… once our shots weren’t falling, it started to dictate our defense and then it started to affect the whole game” junior forward Natalie Hoff said.

The Falcons lost Friday night’s game, 51-42. The Falcons were led by junior guard Ashley Alter with 11 points and 4 rebounds. Alter was followed by Hoff with nine points and six rebounds, junior guard Rachel Berg with seven points and three rebounds and sophomore forward Kayla Brundidge with seven points and nine rebounds.

This setback, however, did not stop the Falcons from coming back strong on Saturday. The Falcons went 26-60 from the floor, and scored 6-13 from beyond the arc, with senior guard Abril Rexach Roure shooting 75 percent for the night. The Falcons were led by Rexach Roure with 15 points and 4 rebounds and junior forward Natalie Hoff with 15 points and 6 rebounds.

“The biggest takeaway from Saturday’s game is the power of hope. In the Friday game, the College of Idaho had so much hope and coming into the game, had so much more energy than us and beat us. Then we came into Saturday and intentionally wanted to bring more energy and focus into the game” said Hoff.

The Falcons look to take that motivation into their game against Saint Martin’s University on Thursday, Feb. 4.

“Even though we beat them the last time, we can’t focus on that. It’s 1-1, they’re going to come back strong and have a better scout on us and we really have to focus and have a better scout on them. We need to look at what we did the last time we played them and try to reciprocate that into Thursday’s game” said Hoff.