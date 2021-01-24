Editors, Kyle Morrison and Hailey Echan, chat with special guest Maddie Hayden
Kyle Morrison and Hailey EchanJanuary 24, 2021
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Nursing Professor sues SPU for discrimination
New RAs hired after resignations
Open Letter to Administration
SPU comes out
Another tree falls near SUB
Love on a Christian Campus Episode #1: Online dating
January 24, 2021
New era of American feminism
January 22, 2021
Making the worst movie
Netflix has no chill
Wary sighs of relief
Realistic solutions to climate change
January 21, 2021
Get the vaccine
Arborist examines fallen tree near SUB
January 20, 2021
Featured Stories
An Open Letter to Administration from SPU nursing students
New year, new quarter
Where do we go from here?
“Soul”, representation and finding your purpose
The Falcon
Seattle Pacific University's Student Newspaper
© 2021 • Advertise • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.