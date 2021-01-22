Making the worst movie

If you spend a good amount of time on the internet, you may have heard the hysterically bad

dialogue of Tommy Wiseau’s 2003 underground film, “The Room”. The creation of this cringe-fest of a movie serves as the inspiration for the 2017 R-rated film by James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”.

Currently streaming on Netflix, “The Disaster Artist”, takes us back to 1998 and follows the forming friendship of Greg Sestero and Tommy Wiseau, played by brothers Dave and James Franco. It’s hard to get over just how funny these two are in tandem.

The two bond over a shared love for movies and dream to one day star in one themselves.

Based on Tommy’s insane suggestion, and much to the dismay of Greg’s mother, the two move to Los Angeles to chase their dreams of fame. From there the movie follows these optimists as they attempt to leave their mark on the world. The pair agree to push each other to greatness and never give up on one another.

Do you like second-hand embarrassment? Good, because at this point in the movie, the full range of Tommy’s bombastic personality is put on display. He jumps from audition to audition and the poor guy repeatedly makes a fool of himself in front of countless watchers.

After becoming fed up with his lack of success, Tommy decides that the two of them should make their own movie. Finally, the film starts to step into its own here, the comedy truly begins to shine.

Tommy buys a typewriter and proceeds to tirelessly work on a movie script. It becomes a passion project; he sees it as his great opportunity. Tommy tells Greg that he will be directing, producing, and starring in this new movie he plans to fully finance. Tommy offers the second lead to Greg.

“I write part just for you,” Tommy tells Greg.

“Wait, the guy who stabs his friend in the back and steals his girl?” Greg replies.

“You don’t want to do it, fine. Maybe Johnny Depp is available…”

“No, I want to do it. I do…”

However deranged he may seem, Tommy fearlessly marches ahead with his plans. Tommy’s willingness to chase his dreams at whatever cost, while funny, should be inspiring to students with their own dreams to chase.

Things begin to look up for the duo as they begin work on their new movie. Tommy ends up hiring a flood of actors and managers all comedically played by all-stars like Josh Hutcherson, Seth Rogan, Ari Greynor, and Zac Efron.

Despite this, it isn’t long before friendships are tested and limits are pushed when Tommy’s lack of talent and experience begin to shine through. Problems ensue, and the film takes time to focus on the struggles of Greg and Tommy’s relationship.

This film is honest in its portrayal of close friendships; it doesn’t shy away from the challenges many students have been through.

Months later, we follow Greg as he hesitantly reunites with Tommy to watch the premiere of Tommy’s cinematic masterpiece, “The Room”. Things don’t go as planned and Tommy’s movie does not get the reaction he’s looking for. Large helpings of laughs and some truly heartfelt moments can be found in these final scenes.

There is plenty in this movie to take home. Most students have poured their hearts and souls into something they cared about. Maybe they have watched some of those things fall through their fingertips. Everyone needs friends who will push them into uncomfortable places, to take risks. People need friends who will pick them up and dust them off when things don’t go as planned.

The movie may have some harsh language, but I have found few movies with better themes of friendship and perseverance. If you are looking for something to cure your quarantine boredom, give this movie a shot, you won’t regret it.

You will find a sense of comradery between Greg and Tommy’s friendship that has the potential to prompt and inspire your wildest dreams.

“Right here, right now. We make a pact. To push each other. Believe in each other. To never lose sight of our dream.”