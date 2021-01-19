Alaysja Clark
Kyle MorrisonJanuary 19, 2021
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Nursing Professor sues SPU for discrimination
New RAs hired after resignations
Open Letter to Administration
Another tree falls near SUB
SPU comes out
Arborist examines fallen tree near SUB
January 20, 2021
Handling the strain of winter quarter and isolation
Hitting their stride by playing as team
January 19, 2021
Rough, delayed start
An Open Letter to Administration from SPU nursing students
January 17, 2021
January 16, 2021
Opening statement
January 15, 2021
Qualified
News
COVID-19
Featured Stories
SPU conducts residential and athletic COVID-19 testing
They want the shot
The Falcon
Seattle Pacific University's Student Newspaper
© 2021 • Advertise • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.