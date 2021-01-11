A video essay asking all the tough questions we have for 2021

Alaysja Clark and Felix Amenyo

Video Transcript:

Dear 2021

The uncertainty of 2020 has left myself and many others untrusting of the future. So we have a lot of questions for you.

Will we wear masks all year long?

Will those who work so hard to keep us safe and healthy receive the respect they so rightly deserve?

And will eessential workers receive the same respect?

Will we be bale to see our friends?

Will our children be able to attend school in person?

How will we dismantle the oppressive systems established hundreds of years ago?

Will Black lives continue to matter?

Can this administration fix all the problems that this country faces?

All of these questions and so many more will hopefully be answered this year.

I hope to hear back from you soon 2021.