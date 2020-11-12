“Won’t give up, stand our ground”

Released on October 14, “Commander in Chief” combines much of the feelings toward the 2020 presidential election and President Trump into one song. The lyrics are powerful and relatable to whoever listens. The artist, Demi Lovato, wrote the song urging people to vote; but at the same time, it also contains a message to stand up for what you believe in, even when times are tough.

“Loud and proud, best believe, We’ll still take a knee while you’re Commander in Chief.”

The song lyrics reference the issues of President Trump’s responses to COVID-19, BLM Movement, California wildfires, and police brutality; all issues that have escalated during the year 2020 play a major role in voters’ decision-making.

“There’s been so many times that I’ve wanted to write the President a letter or sit down with him and ask him these questions,” she told CNN in an interview. “And then I thought, I don’t really actually want to do that, and I thought one way that I could do that is writing a song and releasing it for the whole world to hear, and then he has to answer those questions to everyone and not just me.”

It’s a moving piece of music that can give people a spark of confidence and hope in the future that life will get better as long as we fight for what is right. No matter who the president is, the work isn’t done. There will always be a fight to be fought; if there is an injustice, we’re going to stand our ground.

“We have to turn up and vote because it’s so important that our voices are heard. And, honestly, for me, whether you are a Republican or Democrat, just get out and vote,” Lovato told CNN.

America isn’t perfect, but it is strong. Americans have seen tough times before and have got through them. The 2020 election is no different.

Over this past year, we have seen our country torn apart over differing political views; and politicians on both sides have only fueled the fire.

California always seems to be on fire, COVID-19 is an everyday issue, and racial injustice is happening all over the country; these issues can bring us together or tear us apart. When people see a wrong, they go out to the streets and protest. Thousands of people gather together and fight for a cause; that’s what America looks like to me, and that’s what Lovato was trying to highlight through her song.

“We’ll be in the streets while you’re bunkering down.”

I’m tired of people defining other people by their political views. It doesn’t make any sense. Different views do not make someone a bad person; it’s called a difference of opinion. Politicians, the president included, divide the nation by turning parties against each other: the Left, the Right, liberals, and conservatives.

“Do you get off on pain? We’re not pawns in your game.”

The division has caused hatred and pain; there is no point to it anymore. The election will be over; and whoever gets the presidency, it’s four years. Four years is not an eternity; we’ll get new candidates in 2024.

The President of the United States does not define the entirety of America, the American people define it. We can survive the pandemic, we can fight against racial injustice, and we can get through the 2020 election.

Our power to change the world doesn’t stop on Election Day; we stand, we fight, we protest. Voting might determine who is president, but it is up to us to make sure they make good on their promises.