An observation of now

Lately, getting outside has become an intentional practice, no longer running from class to class it can be easy to stay cooped up inside all day. I took these photos on one of my walks, coming across a variety of scenes that feel very indicative of the now. I selected moments that felt unique, although some of these experiences have quickly become commonplace most of these changes were unknown a year ago. Our lives have shifted quickly in the past seven and a half months and part of processing our experience is taking a moment to notice the differences.

Marissa Lordahl King Country metro routes have been reduced and in some cases suspended in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fare collection was temporarily suspended to reduce contact but was resumed October 1st.