An observation of now
November 6, 2020
Lately, getting outside has become an intentional practice, no longer running from class to class it can be easy to stay cooped up inside all day. I took these photos on one of my walks, coming across a variety of scenes that feel very indicative of the now. I selected moments that felt unique, although some of these experiences have quickly become commonplace most of these changes were unknown a year ago. Our lives have shifted quickly in the past seven and a half months and part of processing our experience is taking a moment to notice the differences.
