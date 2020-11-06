An observation of now

Marissa Lordahl, Photo Editor
November 6, 2020

Lately, getting outside has become an intentional practice, no longer running from class to class it can be easy to stay cooped up inside all day. I took these photos on one of my walks, coming across a variety of scenes that feel very indicative of the now. I selected moments that felt unique, although some of these experiences have quickly become commonplace most of these changes were unknown a year ago. Our lives have shifted quickly in the past seven and a half months and part of processing our experience is taking a moment to notice the differences. 

King Country metro routes have been reduced and in some cases suspended in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fare collection was temporarily suspended to reduce contact but was resumed October 1st.