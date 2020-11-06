Not SPUD Shots, Stair Shots!

Pictures capture experiences, but in a time such as the pandemic, capturing the moments we share comes at the cost of safety. If this were a normal year, Seattle Pacific University’s yearbook club, Cascade, would be organizing SPUD shots.

“SPUD shots are an event that the dorms get involved with where each floor gets to dress up as a theme and get to be in the yearbook,” said Emma Brenchley, editor-in-chief for Cascade.

Unfortunately, social distancing guidelines in response to COVID-19 have made SPUD shots impossible this fall, so thinking outside the box is Cascade’s goal for this year’s yearbook.

Shelby Cole, a designer for Cascade, explains the offset of this year’s circumstances.

“There has been a very consistent structure to the yearbook for many years,” said Cole. “This year, all of what was expected has been challenged.”

Rather than take SPUD shots, Cascade has come up with an alternative option.

“We have dubbed this event ‘stair shots’. It’s gonna be opened up to all students, not just dorm life. Any group of five or less can snag a slot if they want to keep up with tradition,” said Brenchley.

The new concept allows students to take a picture with any of their friends regardless of dorm or year. Bringing props and dressing up is also highly encouraged.

Just like anywhere on campus, safety is of the highest priority. Along with the five person rule, masks, social distancing, and open air settings are all part of the process. The name “stair shots” references the primary location of the pictures.

“The idea of those stair shots is so that we’re able to space people out more so that they’re arranged vertically,” said Claire Conway, copy editor for Cascade.

Friday, Oct. 30 was Cascade’s first shoot on the steps at Peterson Hall. Colin Brenchley, a junior computer engineering major, stated that the experience was fun, efficient, and socially distanced.

“It was super easy to sign up. The people are all good at what they do. I was really impressed in how they handled all the COVID restriction stuff,” said Colin Brenchley.

Dixie Ewell, a junior in elementary education, was also at the photoshoot that day.

“It’s different because we have to be distanced but it’s just as fun,” said Ewell. “It’s a good opportunity to just do something fun with your friends and get something out of it.”

In previous years, only students living within the dorms were allowed to participate in SPUD shots, but because of limited housing capacity, Cascade has made it possible to include all students.

“Honestly if you’re a junior, it’s kinda even better than SPUD shots because you’re not able to be in SPUD shots if you’re a junior unless you’re an RA or in student leadership positions,” said Colin Brenchley.

This year’s stair shots are looking to be a great way to engage with students and be a part of the yearbook. From now until the end of the quarter, students can sign up online for a time slot.

“We have slots Friday, Saturday, and Sunday that students can sign up for,” said Emma Brenchley. “We’re utilizing Calendly, the link in our Instagram bio. On that, they can pick their location and put in all the information. It’s a really good format we’re using.”

Now that the process is tried and tested, content for this year’s yearbook is definitely possible. COVID-19 has posed many problems this quarter, but Cascade has made it possible for students to relive the part of college life they miss.

“It’s opened a door for us to go in more creatively and figure out alternative solutions to what this yearbook is going to look like and reimagining that,” said Cole.

