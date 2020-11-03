They voted Republican then; you should now!
November 3, 2020
“Four score and seven years ago, our Fathers brought forth upon this continent, a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.”
These words were uttered in the shadow of a burning Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, which had just seen one of the bloodiest battles in American history. 23,000 men were dead. A country was split apart, and the first Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, took to the podium to console a grieving nation. Lincolns’ message was one of unity, strength, and American courage.
Things are eerily similar now as well. The country is grieving from the loss of 200,000 plus Americans to COVID-19. Endless lockdowns and shelter in place orders keep Americans from participating in everyday life. Racial tension seems to be more prevalent, and America seems to be more divided amongst itself than any other point in our history. Things seem dark.
But it does not have to be this way. There is a party that promises prosperity, security, and freedom. That party is the party of Abraham Lincoln — the Republican Party. Commitment to these values holds constant from Republicans such as Calvin Coolidge, Dwight Eisenhower, and Ronald Reagan. But this year, the Republican ticket, and the platform it sits on is the most Pro-America, pro-growth, and pro-prosperity platform in American history.
The Republican Party believes in individual rights as promised by the Constitution of the United States. We believe in unequivocal freedom of speech, freedom of religion, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. These rights are fundamental to what we value as free Americans. The ability to act with agency in one’s life is fundamental to a free society. Democrats do not believe in these acts of agency. They believe in regulation and control in the name of expanding government influence. But Americans understand that these rights are at the center of our national politics and ought to be preserved, protected, and defended.
From national security to the economy, the Republican agenda is the best thing for America. Over the last four years of a Republican administration, we have seen record tax cuts, record job growth, and record regulation cuts. Republicans have unleashed the strength of the American economy. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the unemployment rate was as low as 3.5%. Net incomes rose. American business had never been better.
And then COVID hit. Suddenly overnight, we as Americans had to lock down the country to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. We did not know the severity of the disease and so the President ramped up America’s manufacturing capacity. Almost immediately America was producing PPE, ventilators, respirators, and therapeutics for the entire world. It was the greatest manufacturing ramp up since the Second World War according to the Trading Economics website data which highlights government spending contracts over time. And, now that we know more about COVID-19, and have reduced the death rate dramatically (around 60% according to the Covid-19 Tracking Project), we can safely re-open our country for business and build back the economy.
When it comes to safeguarding America’s national security, this Republican administration has forged a new age of American foreign relations. Over the past four years, America has made sure to strengthen its relationships with allies around the world. America has been able to persuade its allies to pay its fair share to our shared protection treaties.
America has signed three Middle East peace treaties and recognized the official capital of our closest ally in the region, Israel. The government has made reasonable attempts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. Over the last four years, we have revitalized American leadership on the world stage by standing up to economic bullies like China and their unfair trade policies.
Back here at home, the Republican majority in the United States Senate has been hard at work confirming judges and Supreme Court Justices to the bench that will follow the letter of the Constitution. It is crucial that judges not make law in the courts. Rather, they should seek to interpret the law as it is written, without bias or prejudice. That is in direct opposition to the plan far-left Democrats, such as Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Ilhan Omar, have to increase seats on the Court so as to appoint justices that will enact their policy preferences, not administer true justice.
Simply put friends, our country cannot afford four years of Democrats in control of Congress and the White House. If that happens, the fundamentals of the American institution of the co-equal government will be unrecognizable. The Senate and the Supreme Court will be expanded. Radical far-left climate policy will kill America’s energy independence. Taxes will go up. Regulations will increase. Republicans have promised to decrease taxes, cut regulation, guarantee liberty, and promote freedom around the world. If we don’t take a stand against Joe Biden and the far-left Democrats by voting Republican this Tuesday, we could lose our way of life. Let’s take a stand for Lincoln’s sense of unity, prosperity, grit, and determination, and vote Republican!
Liam is a senior majoring in Political Science with a minor in Economics.
The views expressed in this article are of the writer and do not represent The Falcon.
What a well spoken young man! Not everyone will agree with you, but you make a valid argument for the Republican Party. This OP Ed is well thought out, and a well written piece. Thank you Mr. Smith for your thoughts and your time.
Hello Mr. Smith, I appreciate your insight in this manner. However, I notice a selective quoting of Lincoln in your article. I instead would prefer to look to Mr. Lincoln’s Lyceum address. In it, he discusses the inevitability of the rise of “ambitious men.” Lincoln states that “…new reapers will arise, and they, too, will seek a field.” He goes on the point to populist demagogues such as Alexander the Great, Napoleon, and Julius Caesar as instances of ambitious men who sought distinction at the expense of our political system. To deny that Donald Trump is anything but a populist grifter whose wanton pursuit of power led him into a marriage with conservative evangelicalism is to deny the fact that he rose to acclaim as a pro-choice capitalist in the heart of one of the most liberal cities on earth. Donald Trump is a demagogue who cares not a whit for anything but the accumulation and centralization of power in himself. If you are choosing to support him for utilitarian political reasons you are doing so at the expense of the “political religion” that Lincoln sought for earlier in this address. To say that this is a president that Abraham Lincoln would have endorsed is abjectly false. But as LeVar Burton in Reading Rainbow would say—don’t take my word for it—instead, take Lincoln’s: “And when [an ambitious man rises to power], it will require the people to be united with each other, attached to the government and laws, and generally intelligent, to successfully frustrate his designs.”
Although I’m all for both liberal and conservative talking points to be heard, this isn’t a good article.
On a simple literary note, this article doesn’t cite its sources properly, and its claims can’t really be backed up nor criticized because they are so loaded.
Further, much of what Mr. Smith has said about the Republican Party is historically wrong. Abraham Lincoln was liberal for his time, and any party that would have focused on “national economic well-being” would have been the conservative Democratic Party, whos big issue was maintaining the existence of slavery so as to maintain the economic status-quo that was supporting the national textile industry. Further, Dwight D. Eisenhower, although looked upon as a great hero of the Second World War, helped facilitate the rise of the modern military industrial complex, something that has been perpetuating itself for about half a century; most of the national budget goes into this industry and subsequently is put into the pockets of Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and other corporations that produce military equipment that, more often than not, is not used. Eisenhower was also partly responsible for our modern issue around the separation between church and state; he helped platform many right-wing religious figures using his political connections, and is responsible for the modern conservative evangelical movement, which has done almost irreversible damage to legitimate Christian doctrine, both in America and abroad. Ronald Reagan was also responsible for this, but he also contributed to building up the war on drugs, which disproportionally targeted communities of color, which then and socially crippled families and communities for decades.
I’m not even going to get into the Israel comment. I want you to talk to a Palestinian yourself and say to their face that they should just ask for their land back.
Also, if you truly believe that ANY person on the Supreme Court is not going to have a “bias or prejudice” against laws as outlined by the Constitution, then you have a gross misunderstanding of what “interpretation” means. Quite literally every single person on the face of the planet has a different interpretation of laws. Further, I feel as though your distinction between “policy preferences and true justice” is not real (mostly because you didn’t provide ANY evidence) but also manufactured.
Your claim that America immediately responded to the COVID-19 pandemic is also false. The President knew of the pandemic early in January, but waited until it was out of control for STATE GOVERNMENTS to provide their own regulations (“No. Not at all. And, we’re, we have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.” https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/17/trump-dissed-coronavirus-pandemic-worry-now-claims-he-warned-about-it.html). Sure, PPE production might have increased, but again, that only means something to the “economy” and not to the lived, material experience of Americans.
Although I and many others take issue with the Democratic Party, your unfounded statements against them only seek to undermine your own premise for this article when you state, “Let’s take a stand for Lincoln’s sense of unity, prosperity, grit, and determination, and vote Republican!” I can only assume you are propagating Republican rhetoric, which is fundamentally and irrevocably unfounded, unevidenced, and runs contrary to how different groups of different identities materially experience public policy.
Sure, Mr. Smith might focus on the ethos of the Republican Party, but his statements neglect the lived experiences of millions of Americans today. What this article says is that Mr. Smith is focused on an idealized United States which does not and has not existed. It also says that he is willing to put economic principles which have failed again and again over the pleas and wishes of disenfranchised people.
Be better, Mr. Smith. I pray that you will never have power over the downtrodden.
Crazy how The Falcon decided to publish this on Election Day…sounds almost like a republican endorsement to me!
