They voted Republican then; you should now!

“Four score and seven years ago, our Fathers brought forth upon this continent, a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.”

These words were uttered in the shadow of a burning Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, which had just seen one of the bloodiest battles in American history. 23,000 men were dead. A country was split apart, and the first Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, took to the podium to console a grieving nation. Lincolns’ message was one of unity, strength, and American courage.

Things are eerily similar now as well. The country is grieving from the loss of 200,000 plus Americans to COVID-19. Endless lockdowns and shelter in place orders keep Americans from participating in everyday life. Racial tension seems to be more prevalent, and America seems to be more divided amongst itself than any other point in our history. Things seem dark.

But it does not have to be this way. There is a party that promises prosperity, security, and freedom. That party is the party of Abraham Lincoln — the Republican Party. Commitment to these values holds constant from Republicans such as Calvin Coolidge, Dwight Eisenhower, and Ronald Reagan. But this year, the Republican ticket, and the platform it sits on is the most Pro-America, pro-growth, and pro-prosperity platform in American history.

The Republican Party believes in individual rights as promised by the Constitution of the United States. We believe in unequivocal freedom of speech, freedom of religion, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. These rights are fundamental to what we value as free Americans. The ability to act with agency in one’s life is fundamental to a free society. Democrats do not believe in these acts of agency. They believe in regulation and control in the name of expanding government influence. But Americans understand that these rights are at the center of our national politics and ought to be preserved, protected, and defended.

From national security to the economy, the Republican agenda is the best thing for America. Over the last four years of a Republican administration, we have seen record tax cuts, record job growth, and record regulation cuts. Republicans have unleashed the strength of the American economy. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the unemployment rate was as low as 3.5%. Net incomes rose. American business had never been better.

And then COVID hit. Suddenly overnight, we as Americans had to lock down the country to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. We did not know the severity of the disease and so the President ramped up America’s manufacturing capacity. Almost immediately America was producing PPE, ventilators, respirators, and therapeutics for the entire world. It was the greatest manufacturing ramp up since the Second World War according to the Trading Economics website data which highlights government spending contracts over time. And, now that we know more about COVID-19, and have reduced the death rate dramatically (around 60% according to the Covid-19 Tracking Project), we can safely re-open our country for business and build back the economy.

When it comes to safeguarding America’s national security, this Republican administration has forged a new age of American foreign relations. Over the past four years, America has made sure to strengthen its relationships with allies around the world. America has been able to persuade its allies to pay its fair share to our shared protection treaties.

America has signed three Middle East peace treaties and recognized the official capital of our closest ally in the region, Israel. The government has made reasonable attempts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. Over the last four years, we have revitalized American leadership on the world stage by standing up to economic bullies like China and their unfair trade policies.

Back here at home, the Republican majority in the United States Senate has been hard at work confirming judges and Supreme Court Justices to the bench that will follow the letter of the Constitution. It is crucial that judges not make law in the courts. Rather, they should seek to interpret the law as it is written, without bias or prejudice. That is in direct opposition to the plan far-left Democrats, such as Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Ilhan Omar, have to increase seats on the Court so as to appoint justices that will enact their policy preferences, not administer true justice.

Simply put friends, our country cannot afford four years of Democrats in control of Congress and the White House. If that happens, the fundamentals of the American institution of the co-equal government will be unrecognizable. The Senate and the Supreme Court will be expanded. Radical far-left climate policy will kill America’s energy independence. Taxes will go up. Regulations will increase. Republicans have promised to decrease taxes, cut regulation, guarantee liberty, and promote freedom around the world. If we don’t take a stand against Joe Biden and the far-left Democrats by voting Republican this Tuesday, we could lose our way of life. Let’s take a stand for Lincoln’s sense of unity, prosperity, grit, and determination, and vote Republican!

