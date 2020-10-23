Perspective Piece: Ode to my window

You have no control

over what you show, no say in where

you were placed, or what size you are.

But you don’t care about these things.

None of us has a voice in matters

of design, so you do what you were made for; and remind me

that that is all

I can do, too. You are fragile

in your frame, yet that doesn’t deter you

from sharing the world with me. I hide

from you when the days are too bright

or the monsters of the night smudge your panes

with their hot, sour breath. Still, you remind me that tomorrow

comes.

Even when the night lights burn out their bulbs,

you draw the dawn through your battered and worn

glass. Then the clouds break into breathless puffs

of smoke and the dark reds and oranges reflected

off of those acrobatic clouds declare

victory to the distant

darkness.

And the world keeps turning.

That is what you show, dear Window.

And you will do so

for the next watcher

to sit at your sill in wonder.

Give them the gifts you gave

me: rest, peace, joy, hope, silence.