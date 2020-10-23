Haunted halloween inside the home

Halloween is right around the corner but the trick or treating, costume parties, and haunted houses won’t be happening in their normal fashion. Students at Seattle Pacific University, in their creative confinement, have found their own way to stay festive and celebrate during this time of COVID-19.

Andrew Kang, nursing major, reminisces on the past and wonders what this season would have been without the pandemic.

“On Halloween I would’ve gone to a festival, walked my brother around the neighborhood, and party till morning all in one day,” Kang said over the phone. “It’s gonna be different this year, but I don’t really mind.”

Despite our changing times, people still find time to be festive. Halloween brings along a host of traditions and aesthetics, many of which are safely possible. Among many things, picking and carving pumpkins have remained a popular activity. Although in-person events require careful precautions, many pumpkin patches in Washington are open.

Philosophy major Adam Karlek visited a pumpkin patch himself and gave advice on staying safe.

“Of course, going out is a risk, but with a mask and proper distance, pumpkin picking was an awesome way to get back outside again,” Karlek said over the phone.

Freyja Bennett, a molecular biology major, realized that they could not keep a carved pumpkin inside their dorm, so instead, they tried something new.

“I drew on my pumpkin for two reasons. The first was to avoid the mess, and the second was so I can keep it longer,” they said. “The best part is you can paint over the mistakes!

Even with the limitations, students still see Halloween as a time to be social, but just like classes, the interactions are online. At this point many people are well versed in Zoom and other means of remote communication which makes it easier to make plans to hang out online.

“My RA is actually planning a costume party on Zoom!” said Bennett.

While celebrating the Halloween season in person is not really an option right now, Karlek has plans for celebrating remotely.

“The in-the-dark games we’d play like mafia and cops and robbers are gonna be online. Maybe we’ll play some Among Us or share screens and watch a horror movie” said Karlek.

Freshman Luke Hannan recommends watching the “IT” trilogy this year which is the movie adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel.

“I also got my Xbox set up in my room. Resident Evil (a horror game) seems pretty appropriate” Hann said.

Having found their own ways to celebrate remotely, students hope that back home their neighborhoods stay safe. Because of the virus, the safety of trick or treating comes into question.

“COVID doesn’t take a day off guys. Even if ‘rona put a damper on our lives, it’s always safety first,” Bennett said.

Bennet was relieved to know their family is staying indoors, but still hopes they find ways to have fun.

“Admittedly, this year is a bummer for Halloween. Everything we do is more limited, it just requires creative solutions to make the most of it” Bennet admit.

Kang shows more indifference to the holiday and understands that to enjoy the rest of our fall, everyone should stay inside.

“I’d rather stay safe for one day than spend the next two weeks indoors. I hope no one does anything stupid to ruin it for my whole floor,” said Kang.

More than the whole floor, a safe campus requires the responsibility of everyone. Students prove that with a little creativity, Halloween can still be a time for hopping on Zoom, eating pumpkin bread, and watching scary movies.

“Nothing’s lived up to how it used to be,” Bennett said. “We just gotta make the most of it this year”.