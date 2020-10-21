SPU to host NCAA Division II fall festival in 2022

Seattle Sports Commission and SPU will come together to host six national championships

Seattle Pacific University has been selected to host the fifth Division II Championships Festival in the fall of 2022.

The Championships Festival will include sports such as men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s volleyball, and women’s field hockey. Over 900 student athletes fly around the country to compete at the Division II Championships in Seattle.

The first festival ever was held in 2006 in Pensacola, Florida, and has been hosted in cities like Louisville, Kentucky, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania since. These festivals are only held for Division II schools. Various sports are held in the same location to ensure that the Division II championships receive more exposure and a greater audience. Washington will take a part of the rotation by hosting the fifth fall festival.

SPU and the Seattle Sports commission will host multiple championships such as the women’s volleyball at Brougham Pavilion on campus. The men’s and women’s cross-country championship will be hosted at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington. Starfire Sports complex in Tukwila, Washington will host women’s field hockey championships. Men’s and women’s soccer will be held at Interbay Stadium.

The festival will give student-athletes the opportunity to interact with other athletes and the festival will begin with an opening ceremony and conclude with a closing ceremony, similar to the Olympics.