Perspective Pieces: Adulthood

Adulthood

When does it start?

In a dorm room filled with moving boxes

or with a diploma and a stage?

When taxes and paperwork slowly suffocate

or when the next chapter leaves behind adolescence?

When a life partner bends their knee

or when one stands up their own beliefs?

When children echoes one’s words

or is it when those kids let God into their hearts

and their own lives? When does it end?

Now, as a daughter leaves

do their parents see them toddling from home

or lost in danger unperceived?

In their mind is the first drive alone

fresh or do they see their little girl’s darkest days?

She whispers it’s going to be okay

but it is drowned out by the fears conceived.

The roles portrayed

are a family wrapped up in webs weaved.

When will she be a woman in rite?

They are the same,

suffocating on fake courtesies;

distanced by a frosty plane

and snowcapped barriers between you and me

to live without trading the blame.

This is better for both their sakes.

Each has chosen to live a life chained and tame,

In an effort to not raise the stakes

of the relationship by lying lame

or penning up anger, hurt, and guilt.

But she made the move

first to look for a new source

of life. It will prove

that both can learn new ways of discourse

in the waves both jagged and smooth.

She will bring new life to the world

at home, instead of playing into

the circus of emotions, engulfed in fire under, a night dark and cold.

Now that she’s made her choice, she could wait for her mother’s approval

or she can start being a woman too.

