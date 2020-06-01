Blake Dahlin, Photo EditorJune 1, 2020
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Two more trees removed from Tiffany Loop
Classes to be conducted in hybrid format Fall quarter
Fight to be recognized, to be authentic self
SPU bubble holds strong
Standing in solidarity with those facing discrimination due to COVID-19
Volunteers clean up downtown after protests
June 1, 2020
Protestors fill Downtown Seattle to call for racial justice
May 31, 2020
May 29, 2020
Injuries halt for nobody
May 28, 2020
Friends find alternative ways to stay connected during outbreak of COVID-19
New music experience
Upside of online learning
May 27, 2020
Featured Stories
Uncertainty haunts fall housing plans
Simple joy packaged in envelopes
Amazon needs accountability during pandemic
Training by any means necessary
Functionality of online lab classes
Relying on cultural connection in time of separation
Another opportunity to lead
The Falcon
Seattle Pacific University's Student Newspaper
© 2020 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.