Classes to be conducted in hybrid format Fall quarter

Seattle Pacific University will be holding classes both online and in-person this coming fall quarter, according to an email sent out by President Daniel Martin to students and faculty Friday, May 29.

“While we are pursuing strategies to allow for classes to be held on campus, we recognize the need to provide a hybrid format,” Martin wrote, regarding the new procedure in the coming quarter.

Martin announced several changes to traditional policy, as well as new safety precautions, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university is still working through the details of how they will administer classes both in-person and online, and said they will announce their plan soon.

Fall quarter’s first day will now be Monday, Sep. 14, rather than Sep. 28, which was initially planned and that the quarter will end before Thanksgiving break on Nov. 24.

“This shift is designed to minimize on-campus presence and operations during the late fall months and also helps mitigate the concerns of students traveling over holiday break and then returning,” Martin wrote.

Housing will still be offered next year but details about modifications are not available yet. According to the email, residence halls will be staffed with Residence Life Coordinator (RLCs) and Resident Advisors (RAs) and continue to receive training moving forward.

Martin assured that opportunities to participate in SPU programs such as Student Life, Athletics and University Ministries will continue as well as academic and health services.

SPU will continue to offer guidance and updates on the webpage through the Seattle Pacific’s Campus Care and Action Task Force.

The Falcon reached out to Martin directly, where he expressed excitement for students to return to campus in the fall. He said students can expect more information soon.

“I am eager to welcome everyone back to our residence halls, classrooms and campus activities this fall,” Martin said. “At the same time, we are paying close attention to the needs of our community and the guidance we are receiving as to how we can accomplish such safely.”