Blake Dahlin, Photo EditorMay 8, 2020
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
The Sex Edition
True love waits?
Staff, students explore meaning of sex
Former SPU professor runs institute for sex education
Being safe without sex-ed
Celebration during crisis
May 8, 2020
Virus brings global perspectives to SPU
May 7, 2020
Continuing to engage students with new online format
Challenges amid transition to online art courses
Theatre department announces plans for 2020-2021 season
Economic hardship strikes SPU students
May 6, 2020
SPU’s grass (and the pandemic) lengthens
Finances during a pandemic
Gallery
Quiet spring quarter
Cultural engagement around the world
Fallen elm affects commuters
Practice about to pay off
SPU Voices: Comments on Mental Health
The Falcon Food Review: Paseo
Sports 2018-2019
A21 #walkforfreedomseattle
Lūʻau
The Falcon
Seattle Pacific University's Student Newspaper
© 2020 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.