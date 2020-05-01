K'reisa attempts to bake blueberry bread
K'reisa Cox and Max BriggsMay 1, 2020
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
The Sex Edition
True love waits?
Staff, students explore meaning of sex
Housing guidelines implemented
Former SPU professor runs institute for sex education
The Falcon Goes Baking with K’reisa Cox
May 1, 2020
Today on our weekly cooking segment, join Falcon business manager K'reisa Cox as she attempts to bake blueberry bread
Crime 04/28
April 29, 2020
Being safe without sex-ed
Neoteny is being fetishized
Sexual health at this Christian university
Video
Group staff member relates role
Featured Stories
Student performers share experience of Sacred Sounds
News
Features
Opinions
“Private school doesn’t mean it puts its nose in my private life.”
The Falcon
Seattle Pacific University's Student Newspaper
© 2020 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.