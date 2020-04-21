Staying active in isolation

COVID-19 has put the world on pause. Nations all across the globe have had to make difficult decisions and put in place stay-at-home orders in the hopes of maintaining public health. These decisions have led to unfortunate side effects as graduations, sporting events, concerts and other celebrations have been put on hold in the hopes of saving lives.

With stay-at-home orders having been in place for a month or more in most areas of the country, it can be challenging to find effective ways to keep one’s body in good health, while also taking one’s mind off of the circumstances facing us all.

In the case of Seattle Pacific University sophomore Kilee Jones, it is important to keep exercise in her daily routine.

“I’ve been keeping myself busy by going on a walk every day for at least a couple of hours,” Jones said. “Getting that exercise every day has really fed my mind and soul.”

For SPU athletes, many of whom had their seasons either canceled or cut short, getting exercise is crucial to stay prepared for when their seasons start up again.

Cross country and track athletes like junior Elius Graff are trying to get outside and maintain a training plan as much as they can.

“For me, I’m lucky that I live with Colin [Boutin] and have people to train with in Seattle,” Graff said. “Having training partners has kept me motivated to get out the door every day.”

Athletes who play sports that require more materials and facilities, such as basketball or soccer, cannot practice or train on a court or a field, as cities and neighborhoods close outdoor spaces in order to discourage big groups from convening. These players are forced to take up unique activities in order to stay fit.

“It has been unique finding ways to stay active and in shape,” sophomore basketball player Divant’e Moffit said. “I live right by my middle school so I have been throwing and running routes there with my step dad, along with running the track and hills at the middle school as well.”

Freshman soccer player AJ DePinto has been staying in shape with lots of YouTube workouts and neighborhood runs. DePinto also mentioned that she has not been able to practice on a soccer field since quarantine began, but she has been doing small drills in her backyard.

Whether one is an athlete or not, exercise is extremely important in order to fight the physical and mental effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a study on exercise immunology by the University of Bath in the United Kingdom, “In the short term, exercise can help the immune system find and deal with pathogens, and in the long term, regular exercise slows down changes that happen to the immune system with ageing, therefore reducing the risk of infections.”

Even while staying at home, people are still free to go outside and enjoy their environment, as long as they are keeping themselves and others safe.

“I think getting outdoors, going on walks and of course following CDC guidelines is really good for people,” Jones said. “People think they can’t go outside at all, with the stay at home order, and I think they should educate themselves. Because they can go outside!”