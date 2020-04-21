Quiet spring quarter

Campus nearly empty with shift to remote learning

Blake Dahlin, Photo Editor
April 21, 2020

Rafael+Domingo+loads+his+belongings+into+a+vehicle+as+he+prepares+to+move+in+to+Emerson+Hall+for+the+remainder+of+spring+quarter.+
Gallery|7 Photos
Blake Dahlin
Rafael Domingo loads his belongings into a vehicle as he prepares to move in to Emerson Hall for the remainder of spring quarter.