Campus nearly empty with shift to remote learning
Blake Dahlin, Photo EditorApril 21, 2020
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Moving out, moving on
Housing guidelines implemented
Combatting feelings of exclusion among mixed students
Leeping ahead of the competition
Seniors’ petition for postponed graduation
Musicians having to make tough decisions due to COVID 19 pandemic
April 23, 2020
Students adjust to new lifestyles in creative ways
April 22, 2020
SBGE students grieve the loss of study abroad trip
Keying in on engagement
April 21, 2020
Staying active in isolation
Quiet spring quarter
Gallery
Cultural engagement around the world
Fallen elm affects commuters
Practice about to pay off
SPU Voices: Comments on Mental Health
The Falcon Food Review: Paseo
Sports 2018-2019
A21 #walkforfreedomseattle
Lūʻau
Fashion Show
Features
The Falcon
Seattle Pacific University's Student Newspaper
© 2020 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.