SPU Spring Quarter classes to be held remotely

Seattle Pacific University will be holding all classes remotely this Spring Quarter as a response to the spread of COVID-19, according to an email sent to campus by university President Daniel Martin at around 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12.

Spring Quarter will also be delayed until April 13, as opposed to the previously scheduled March 31. All classes will be held online and students can expect to be contacted by their instructors as the quarter draws closer.

The delay of Spring Quarter, Martin wrote, is a response to Washington State Governor Jay Inslee’s ban on gatherings larger than 250 people.

“We believe this is the best course of action amidst the health concerns raised by the coronavirus,” Martin wrote.

Residential students whose permanent residence is over 100 miles from campus will be allowed to remain on campus during Spring Quarter, according to the email, and requests for exceptions can be made to the Office of Residence Life.

“We realize this is a major change with far-reaching consequences and raises many questions,” the email said.

While the email assured campus that another update will be released by Monday, March 16, campus activities have also been suspended until further notice. The winter sports season has ended with the cancellation of the NCAA tournament and spring season has been suspended by the GNAC.

The message also instructed that all students, faculty and staff who come into contact with a CDC-identified Warning Level 3 Travel country do not return to SPU’s campus until 14 days after returning to the United States. If an individual becomes sick, this 14-day period may be extended.

According to Martin, SPU’s COVID-19 webpage will be updated regularly as the situation develops.

University Chaplain Lisa Ishihara and her University Ministries team are available to support students via phone or video call, if students wish to use that resource in this uncertain time. Request forms are available at SPU’s campus ministries webpage. She also posted a prayer on SPU’s Facebook page about the situation.

“I commit that we will keep you informed as things develop,” Martin wrote. “ I wish you peace and protection as you head into finals and Spring Break.”

For the latest campus updates visit the SPU Office of Health Services website. For updates on the COVID-19 virus in Seattle visit the Public Health-Seattle & King County website.