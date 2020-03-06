Due to spread of COVID-19, classes will be held online at SPU

Due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Seattle Pacific University President Daniel Martin emailed campus around 3 p.m. Friday, March 6, to announce that beginning Monday, March 9 classes will be held online instead of in-person until the end of the quarter, March 20. Exams will also be held online.

“Faculty and deans are working closely to best determine how to finish class instruction and conduct finals so that students will be able to complete the quarter,” Martin wrote.

During spring break, residence halls will remain open for students who are unable to go home. Gwinn Commons will also be accessible during the break, with an additional fee.

At this time, the campus is expected to reopen on schedule for the Spring quarter on March 31.

There are no reported cases of the COVID-19 virus on the SPU campus as of the time the email was sent.

Campus buildings such as Gwinn Commons and Ames Library will be open on their regular schedules, for the benefit of students still living on campus.

Campus offices, services, and dining locations will also remain open. According to Martin’s email, “campus offices and departments will remain open, and employees can work with their supervisors about making arrangements to work off-campus if needed.”

The decision to hold classes online is a measure of caution, as the University of Washington and Seattle University also announced this morning that classes will be held online.

For the latest campus updates visit the SPU Office of Health Services website. For updates on the COVID-19 virus in Seattle visit the Public Health-Seattle & King County website.