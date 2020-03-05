Talent Show 2020

March 5, 2020

Ante+Up+snagged+first+place+at+the+talent+show+Friday%2C+with+their+engaging+performance+mashing+up+a+variety+of+popular+songs.%0A
Gallery|11 Photos
Marissa Lordahl
Ante Up snagged first place at the talent show Friday, with their engaging performance mashing up a variety of popular songs.