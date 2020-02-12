Dreaming bigger with basketball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Standing at 6’6, the Freshman Forward Shaw Anderson is having an exceptional start to his collegiate basketball career at Seattle Pacific University averaging 13.3 points per game and is leading the Falcons to a record of 17-5 which is 1st in the GNAC conference.

Anderson’s basketball journey goes all the way back to when he was just a little boy in Kelso, Washington.

The first time that Anderson had picked up a basketball was when he was six years old. At the time, he did not have the same passion for the sport that he does today.

Once Anderson got into the game of basketball a bit more, he realized how much fun it was.

“I didn’t love it until middle school,” he said. “I just wanted to play because my friends played.”

Still, for Anderson, life is bigger than being on the court and it is bigger than basketball. His hopes and dreams are to be playing basketball for some time after college but wants to help the younger generation grow.

“I want to be able to play basketball after college,” Anderson said. “Then if I can, come back to my hometown and help the community, help basketball. Do something that helps the area out.”

Anderson went to Kelso High School where he was the Washington Class 3A State Player of the Year in 2019. He led his team to back-to-back Greater St. Helen’s League Championships along with back-to-back sixth place finishes in the state.

While at Kelso High School, Anderson broke scoring records. He had scored 48 points in a single game and then, a couple games later, he put up the same scoring total. In the 3A state tournament, he broke another scoring record by putting up 122 points in just four games, and broke yet another in the trophy round of 39 points in a single game.

With the many accolades Anderson garnered in high school, basketball was destined for him. When choosing what university to attend, Shaw felt right at home when looking at Seattle Pacific University. Kelso is around a 2-hour drive from Seattle.

“It was pretty close to home,” he said. “That is a big reason.”

“The biggest decision was I liked the coaches a lot. I talked to them and they were pretty neat,” he said.

Anderson had his best game versus Western Oregon University in the middle of January when he put up a career high 34 points on 7-9 from three and shot 11-16 from the field. That game ended up going into overtime with the Falcons coming out on top 98-88.

Anderson is shooting 57% from the field in 2019, which is a team high. He also is shooting a very efficient three point shot this season in college, shooting around 60% from beyond the arc.

Anderson is always focused on accomplishing big goals and is unphased by a lot of challenges. Growing up, Anderson also had some people who inspired him to be the person he is today.

“I was really inspired by Lebron,” he said. “Especially because he is so nice. He is good on the court, but what he does off the court — he has a school for kids. He is a lot bigger than basketball.”

This is something Anderson also wants to embody.

“I would want to teach what I know and what I have learned. Life lessons or basketball lessons, and also try to donate too.”

Not only does Anderson have a hero who is an athlete, but someone in his everyday life.

When Anderson spoke about his inspirations, he had mentioned his mom who he really looked up to. She set an example for him and inspired him to be who he is today.

The future for Anderson is looking bright and he still has a long way before his journey is over. He is hoping to carry out his love for basketball by continuing to play and grow the game.

“Hopefully after college I can play professionally somewhere,” he said. “I don’t know where, but that is what I want to do after. Hopefully five more years or ten, if I can, after college.”