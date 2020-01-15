Second snowmageddon?

Snow dusted campus late on Sunday night, reminding students of last winters many snow days.

Last year, half way through winter quarter, Seattle and Seattle Pacific University recieved massive snowfall resulting in closures and cancellations in early February. This week’s weather forecast suggests that Seattle may experience another “blizzard,” which many new students are excited about.

“I am both excited and not excited. Snow is fun but getting behind in classes isn’t so fun,” freshman Devon Brouhard said.

“I’m from Texas, so I’ve never really experienced heavy snowfall. It snowed once but melted quickly so I am hoping for at least some snow next week,” freshman Joanna Guo said.

After last year’s reports of sliding cars and snow induced accidents, King County leaders are suggesting that people start preparing.

“If you’re not ready, get ready,” Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan was quoted in a KOMO news article.

In the spirit of preparation, SPU students received an email last week from Interim Provost Bruce Congdon with reminders about inclement weather policies.

“The safety of students and employees being the most important consideration,” Congdon wrote.

SPU administration promises to alert students of late starts or closures no later than 5:30 a.m., with evening class decisions announced before 2:00 p.m.

Although there are specific times at which the university announces school closures and late starts, early releases are determined based on circumstances.

After last year’s “snowpocalypse,” as it has been coined by students and Seattelites, some are wary of how SPU will deal with the impending doom of the forecast.

Sophomore Kalea Brooks recalls having to be flexible in her commute from local Queen Anne, navigating narrow sloping streets that were covered in snow.

“My commute was basically halted because of the snow. It took me about fifteen minutes to get to the main road if I left my house at all.”

“I am very curious to see how Seattle will handle the snow. The experience last year was somewhat of a shock. Coming from Yakima, WA, we get heavy snowfalls and everyone handles it as well as we can,” sophomore Jorden Perez, said.

“Even my work called me in to cover shifts since I was the only one with a vehicle capable of navigating in the snow.”

After heavy rainfall, King 5 News forecasters suggest that the temperature will drop enough for snowfall, and estimate several inches throughout the week.

Not all students are excited for potential snowfall.

“I do not want the snow,” Brooks said.

“It is fun to play in but makes school and work more difficult. Professors give us longer lectures as well as longer assignments to compensate for the snow day.”

This has proven true in the past. Some professors around campus ask their students to use the online conference-call platform Zoom to host video lectures, or Canvas discussions to facilitate a necessary class session.

The ten week quarter system has a small margin of error to miss class meetings and when snow is possible, professors start planning.

“When planning alternative class activities, faculty members should be mindful of limitations that students may face (e.g., lack of internet access, other schedule commitments) and may need to be flexible,” Congdon said.

Time will only tell if impending snowfall will close campus.

Whether students celebrate or dread winter quarter snow forecasts, SPU administration suggests keeping track of Canvas announcements to make sure playing in the snow or watching movies are not the only assignments due.

“I’d love a few more days of snow but it can only be fun for so long.” said Brouhard.