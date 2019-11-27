Ending in middle of pack

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

This Week in Falcon Sports

Seattle Pacific University’s volleyball team lost one match and won one match to round out the final two games of their season and the final games in the careers of five seniors, beating University of Alaska Fairbanks three sets to one, and losing to University of Alaska Anchorage three sets to zero.

“This class is special to me because they were freshmen when I arrived at SPU,” Head Coach Abbie Wright said. “I have seen them experience a bulk of their college career and it has been cool to see them process, learn and grow through each stage.”

“They have developed many parts of their leadership, and this is something that I am excited to see them take with them as they start their careers and lives beyond volleyball. I was blessed to get them as Freshmen and thankful that they welcomed me in to coach them.”

The first set with Alaska Fairbanks was a battle, with the Falcons being down most of the set. With the score 20-15 in UAF’s favor, Falcons freshman Delaney Dunham smashed a kill over the net.

The point set off a 9-0 run in the Falcons favor that would include two service aces by senior Mallie Donohoe and four errors by Alaska Fairbanks made the score 24-20.

One more attack error by Alaska Fairbanks gave the Falcons the first set win.

The Falcons built a 13-10 lead in the next set before three attack errors gave UAF a 15-13 lead. From there, the two teams traded the lead back and forth seven times before the set was over. With the score tied at 24-24, the Falcons gained the lead after a kill from senior Gabby Oddo, and after one more point, the Falcons took a 2-0 set lead.

With the third set tied at 7-7, UAF got kills from Kim Wong, Lahra Weber and Cate Whiting, plus an error from the Falcons that propelled UAF to a 11-7 lead. UAF’s lead grew to 18-11 before the Falcons scored five straight points to bring the score closer. The Falcons managed to get within one point of the lead three times, but Weber hit a final kill to give UAF a 25-23 win.

The Falcons built a 13-11 lead in the fourth set, then two kills from Dunham and one by Oddo pushed the lead to five points. The Falcons fought hard to keep the lead, as UAF got within two points of the lead four times, but one final kill by Oddo won the set and the match for the Falcons.

Oddo led the Falcons with 17 kills, with Dunham close behind with 12, the first time she had reached double digits in her career.

Weber had 16 kills to lead UAF.

The Falcons then traveled to take on their next opponent, and the second place team in the conference, the University of Alaska Anchorage, .

The Falcons were behind 10-9 in the first set when three straight kills from junior Maddie Batiste gave the Falcons the lead. The Falcons held onto the lead until UAA scored four straight points to give them a 19-17 lead.

They kept it close until the end, but Eve Stephens’ kill for UAA caused the Falcons to lose the set.

UAA started out quick in the second set, grabbing a 14-7 lead. The Falcons got within three points, but three straight attack errors by the Falcons gave UAA a 25-18 win in the set.

UAA started even quicker in the third set, building a 12-3 lead that they never relinquished. Kayla Mcglathery had the final kill that ended the Falcons’ season.

Outside hitter Maddie Batiste lead the Falcons with eight kills and 10 digs, while Eve Stevens had 15 kills and eight digs to lead UAA.

With the results this week, the Falcons finished the year with 13 wins and 15 losses, and a record of 10 wins and 10 losses in conference matches. The record was good enough for sixth place in the GNAC this season, matching their placement in the GNAC from the 2018 season.

This year, the Falcons will graduate five seniors, but expect to have 11 of the players currently on the team coming back for the next season.

“Every year in any program, there will be changeover and a whole new group of individuals, but I think we can always build on the things that we hope will never change as much – which are the principles and values that are the baseline of our culture.” Wright said.

With the season’s end, senior outside hitter Gabby Oddo made the All GNAC first team, and outside hitter Maddie Batiste made the honorable mention list.

Men’s basketball took on Sonoma State University on Tuesday, Nov. 26, and got its second win of the season, beating them 75-55.

The Falcons shot well in the first half, making 69% of their shots from the field. The Falcons held a 17-point lead at one point in the half after sophomore Divant’e Moffatt made a layup with 40 seconds to play in the period.

Sonoma State got within ten points with ten minutes to play in the game, but the Falcons dug deep and managed to extend their lead to 20 by the game’s end.

Freshman Shaw Anderson led the team in scoring with 20 points. Moffatt contributed 14, and junior Harry Cavell had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Kenny Olsen led Sonoma State with 13 points.

The Falcons will now travel to San Diego to play Point Loma Nazarene University Saturday, Nov. 30.