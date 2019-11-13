Crime 11/12

Julia Battishill, News Editor
November 13, 2019

Unlawful Entry 

  • The Wesley Apartments (at Cremona)
  • 11/7 12:55 a.m. – 1:20 a.m.

 

Rape, Statutory 

  • Royal Brougham Pavilion 
  • Reported 11/7 11:00 a.m., occurred between 1/1/2011 12:00 a.m. – 6/30/2016 11:59 p.m.

 

Drug Abuse Referral 

  • Moyer Hall
  • 11/8 9:45 p.m. – 10:05 p.m.

 

Auto Theft 

  • Crawford Music Building 
  • 11/11 4:37 p.m. – 4:50 p.m.