November 7, 2019
Chloe Guillot | The Falcon
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
No human being is illegal
Provost asked to resign
A silent walk against human trafficking
Making a statement
Relationship and reflection in Morocco
The Falcon - SPU's Independent Student Newspaper
Honoring all service
November 14, 2019
Underlying complexities of performing
Crime 11/12
November 13, 2019
Red flags for awareness
Champions once again
November 12, 2019
Transitioning seasons
Home field advantage
November Events Calender
November 7, 2019
Features
Relationship in opposition
Re-examining race, gender on stage
Forming traditions at Hallofest
Being someone else at KSPU karaoke night
Uncovering assumptions, taking accountability as viewers
M.E.Ch.A. focuses on advocacy
Resisting stereotypes by telling personal stories
Perfect place to get lost
Art draws attention to the crisis of homelessness
The Falcon
Seattle Pacific University's Student Newspaper
© 2019 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.