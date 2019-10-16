Crime report: 10/15
October 16, 2019
Car Prowl
- 10/9, 7:45am-11:00am
- Off campus–in vicinity
Drug Abuse Referral
- 10/10 11:26pm-11:50pm
- Emerson Hall, 3rd floor
Theft
- 10/11 4:28-4:37
- SPU Bookstore
Alcohol Abuse Referral (count 1)
- Occurred at unknown date/time, reported 10/12, 12:31am
- Ashton Hall
Alcohol Abuse Referral (count 2)
- Occurred at unknown date/time, reported 10/12 12:31am
- Ashton Hall
