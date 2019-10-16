Crime report: 10/15

Julia Battishill, News Editor
October 16, 2019

Car Prowl 

  • 10/9, 7:45am-11:00am 
  • Off campus–in vicinity 

 

Drug Abuse Referral 

  • 10/10 11:26pm-11:50pm 
  • Emerson Hall, 3rd floor 

 

Theft 

  • 10/11 4:28-4:37
  • SPU Bookstore 

 

Alcohol Abuse Referral (count 1) 

  • Occurred at unknown date/time, reported 10/12, 12:31am 
  • Ashton Hall 

Alcohol Abuse Referral (count 2)

  • Occurred at unknown date/time, reported 10/12 12:31am
  • Ashton Hall