SPU women’s soccer defeats struggling Simon Fraser team

Seattle Pacific University women’s soccer cruised past Simon Fraser University by a score of 4-0 in a conference game last week. The team now has a record of 14-1-2 in all the games the two teams have played against each other over the years. The Falcons scored 4 goals in the game, all coming from different players.

“Simon Fraser is a young team, but they are talented. It is a game that we want to get off to a great start,” Falcons head coach Arby Busey said.

That was a goal that the Falcons accomplished. Makena Rietz, a sophomore, took a shot to the right side of the goal and scored the first goal of the game at 24:47. The second goal came at 33:28 from junior Sophia Chilczuk crossing up her defender to shoot a lefty floater over the top of Nicole Anderson, Simon Fraser’s goalie, to put the Seattle Pacific Falcons up 2-0.

The third goal from the Falcons was at 55:54 when junior Sierra Smith received an assist from senior Megan Moore to kick it in for an easy goal. The final goal of the game came at 86:18 with a few minutes left to go. Freshman Toni Miranda launched a shot from 20 yards to the left side of the goal to score her first collegiate goal.

Simon Fraser only managed two shots the entire game, the last one coming in the tenth minute. The Falcons went on to defend their home field and shutout Simon Fraser.

Simon Fraser has struggled to begin the season with a record of one win, seven losses and one tie.

The Falcons now have a record of 6-5, going 4-1 against conference opponents, which makes them second in the conference behind Western Washington University. They have played well at home, going 3-1 at Interbay Stadium. The Falcons have not had many opportunities to play at home though, playing seven of their 11 games on the road this season.

“We have played one of the toughest schedules in the Western region,” Busey said. “Our hope is that it has toughened us up for the stretch run, where we hope to earn the opportunity to play in the postseason.”

Looking toward the future, the Falcon’s will defend their home field once again versus Saint Martin’s University who is currently 2-7-2. That game will be held at Interbay Stadium at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.

“We have a strong identity established within our group that we will look to build upon, while identifying and addressing areas within that identity that we can improve,” Busey said.

Gallery | 2 Photos Jenna Rasmussen Ava Giovanola takes a free kick against Simon Fraser on Saturday, Oct. 12th at Interbay Stadium.