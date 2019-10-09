Job Fair
Opportunity awaits for all students
October 9, 2019
On Oct. 3rd, SPU’s Office of Student Employment hosted a job fair held in Upper Gwinn. Students of all ages and majors brought their resumes and talked to different organizations about short and long term job opportunities in the greater Seattle area. Many different organizations gathered at SPU to seek competent and passionate students looking to make a difference in their community.
