Entering my 20’s

Heidi Speck, Editor-in-ChiefOctober 9, 2019
Heidi Speck | The Falcon
Provost asked to resign
Dan Martin announces decrease in enrollment at State of University Address
Restricting sex on/off campus
ASSP pushes for structural changes
The privilege of focusing on the future
Youth lead charge against climate change
October 16, 2019
Art draws attention to the crisis of homelessness
Crime report: 10/15
SPU women’s soccer defeats struggling Simon Fraser team
Rolling with the punches
Job Fair
October 9, 2019
SPU’s Intramurals see new student leadership
Editor’s Note
Opinions
Capital can compromise public policy
Unity not uniformity
Addressing binge eating
Eco-friendly alternatives
Editorial Comment
Finals while fasting
Student laundry struggles
Teach me to make food
The Falcon
Seattle Pacific University's Student Newspaper
