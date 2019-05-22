Crime 05/21

CAR PROWL

On May 15, 9:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

Off Campus – In Vicinity

INDECENT EXPOSURE/LEWD CONDUCT

On May 17, 1:10 a.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Eaton Hall

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF/ VANDALISM

On Mar 21, 10:25 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Crawford Music Building

DISTURBANCE

On May 20, 5:45 p.m. – 6:50 p.m.

Campus Streets: 6th Ave.

The Crime at SPU report is compiled weekly by the Assistant News Editor Hope Fitzgerald from information provided by the Seattle Pacific Office of Safety and Security. To report a crime, dial the Emergency Hotline at 206-281-2911.

