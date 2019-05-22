Crime 05/21
CAR PROWL
On May 15, 9:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.
Off Campus – In Vicinity
INDECENT EXPOSURE/LEWD CONDUCT
On May 17, 1:10 a.m. – 1:30 a.m.
Eaton Hall
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF/ VANDALISM
On Mar 21, 10:25 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Crawford Music Building
DISTURBANCE
On May 20, 5:45 p.m. – 6:50 p.m.
Campus Streets: 6th Ave.
The Crime at SPU report is compiled weekly by the Assistant News Editor Hope Fitzgerald from information provided by the Seattle Pacific Office of Safety and Security. To report a crime, dial the Emergency Hotline at 206-281-2911.