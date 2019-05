Hosted by News Editor Julia Battishill, Opinions Editor K’reisa Cox, Editor-in-Chief Saya Meza

Listen to Dr. Doug Thorpe, professor of English, discusses Ivy Honorary Last Lectures and his upcoming retirement. In the second part (10:57), hear Op-Ed Columnist Kassidy Crown discuss the problems with Burger King’s #feelyourway campaign.

(Credit to KSPU for allowing us to use their studio to air live Wednesdays at 3pm.)



