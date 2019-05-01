“Tears shed for another person are not a sign of weakness. They are a sign of a pure heart.”

– Jose N. Harris, author of Mi Vida

These tears have become all to familiar on Seattle Pacific University’s campus, as we grapple with the fourth student death in the past three academic years.

First-year student Sarah Wong, “a bright light on our campus,” as said by President Martin on Twitter, was a victim in the tragic crane accident that struck South Lake Union on Saturday, April 27.

Wong’s impact on her peers, her university and her loved ones is evident through the outpouring of love and grief on social media. Amongst prayers and condolences are many reflections on her kindness and warm spirit.

Wong was an intended nursing major from South Pasadena, California. She lived in Emerson Hall and was actively involved in O’Hana and PICCA, participating as a dancer in PICCA’s April cultural showcase. As her peers, we ought to come together to discern the best ways to honor her life and legacy, coming alongside her loved ones in mourning her loss.

SPU’s character is perhaps best seen in moments of difficulty; we are able to come together to wade into darkness and emerge through honoring our loved ones, and looking to hope for the future.

As Wong’s family and friends struggle to cope with her tragic and premature loss, we come alongside them as a campus in grief, discerning how to best honor Wong’s memory. Through this process, it is crucial to remember that we are a community united in our quest to find answers for what to do next.

The Falcon encourages students and staff members to reach out to friends and acquaintances, be present and willing to listen, supporting each other with love and grace.

Resources include faculty and staff members, residence hall leaders and University Ministry employees.

Additionally, SPU’s counseling services continue to be accessible for all students; call (206) 281-2657 or email SCC@spu.edu to make an appointment. You can also walk-in for a crisis session at any time through the day or call the 24-hour crisis line at (206) 461-3222.

To gather together as a community, Group will be hosting a memorial for all in Wong’s memory on Wednesday, May 1 at 7 p.m. at First Free Methodist Church, with a short reception after.

