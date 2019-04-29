Seattle Pacific University is mourning the loss of one of its own. Student Sarah Wong died on Saturday when a construction crane fell onto her car.

Wong was a first-year student from Pasadena, California and intended to study nursing, said the university statement released early Sunday morning.

Wong and another student were driving on Mercer Street when the accident occured. According to the university’s statement, the other student is uninjured.

The accident took place just before 3:30 p.m. on the 27th, when a section of a crane fell from a building onto busy traffic at the intersection of Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue. The heavy machinery fell onto six cars, killing four people and injuring four more.

Two of the other fatalities were crane workers on the site, and the fourth was a male in a seperate car, authorities said.

The university released its statement regarding the incident to students on Sunday morning, April 28, at 8:00 a.m., by way of SPU’s Office of Student Life. The statement was signed by Vice President for Student Life Jeff Jordan, University Chaplain Lisa Ishihara and Dean of Students for Community Life Chuck Strawn.

“While we grieve the sudden and tragic loss of this precious student, we draw comfort from each other, our strong community of faith, and God’s presence with us in times of sorrow,” the email stated.

Wong’s family had flown in from their home in Pasadena, the statement said.

Students were also reminded that those affected by this tragedy in any capacity have resources available to them on campus, and are encouraged to use them.

“Staff from many departments have been meeting with students who have been affected by this tragedy,” the statement said.“If you or someone you know needs support, please reach out to the Student Counseling Center, Residence Life, University Ministries, or the Office of Student Life.”

