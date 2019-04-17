HARASSMENT
On Apr. 09, 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Import: Peterson
THEFT
On Apr. 11, 12:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Davis Apartments
THEFT
On Apr. 11, 10:53 p.m. – 10:54 p.m.
650 W. Apartments
HARASSMENT
On Apr. 12, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Peterson Hall
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF/ VANDALISM
On Apr. 12, 12:00 p.m. – 4:44 p.m.
Gwinn Commons
The Crime at SPU report is compiled weekly by the Assistant News Editor Hope Fitzgerald from information provided by the Seattle Pacific Office of Safety and Security. To report a crime, dial the Emergency Hotline at 206-281-2911.