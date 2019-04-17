HARASSMENT

On Apr. 09, 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Import: Peterson

THEFT

On Apr. 11, 12:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Davis Apartments

THEFT

On Apr. 11, 10:53 p.m. – 10:54 p.m.

650 W. Apartments

HARASSMENT

On Apr. 12, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Peterson Hall

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF/ VANDALISM

On Apr. 12, 12:00 p.m. – 4:44 p.m.

Gwinn Commons

The Crime at SPU report is compiled weekly by the Assistant News Editor Hope Fitzgerald from information provided by the Seattle Pacific Office of Safety and Security. To report a crime, dial the Emergency Hotline at 206-281-2911.

