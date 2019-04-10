In the first Senate of spring quarter, which lasted approximately 15 minutes, student Talbot Miller was reappointed to the position of Chief Justice of the Constitutional Advisory Board (C.A.B.).

Miller initially stepped down last quarter in order to run for the 2019-2020 ASSP president position, because the role of chief justice is guarded as a neutral party.

The reinstatement immediately took effect following a unanimous vote from present senate members on the Monday night.

As chief justice of C.A.B., Miller will once again be responsible for the maintenance and review of the ASSP Constitution.

During his designated time to talk, Miller’s only comment was that he was “excited to be back on the team.” He made the statement before the vote had even gone through.

As the leader of C.A.B. he will ensure that the Constitution is reviewed on a daily basis to identify grammatical errors, spelling mistakes, and anything else that detracts from the formal look of the document.

When initially being considered during fall quarter Miller stated, “There were quite a few things that need to be addressed throughout ASSP and through the student body as a whole, whether that be through community or the way things are run so that we aren’t losing money or neglecting the needs of students.”

The chief justice will also review or deny any changes and grievances brought by the SPU community regarding the constitution, along with C.A.B.

Miller alone will be responsible for arranging and attending meetings, and delivering the Oath of Office to the ASSP core for the 2019-2020 school year.

When Senator Nate Canny asked if it was Miller’s intention to continuously stay in the position for the 2019-2020 school year, Miller replied, “It is my hope that that would be the case, but we can continue this conversation later on”.

The period of debate was immediately closed with no questions or discussion, and quickly moved into a period of voting. Miller has not replied for comment.

The whole process, from the time the proposal was introduced to when Miller was reappointed, took three minutes.

In Other Business:

Senator Chaney Holland was removed from her position of commuter senator in an unanimous vote due to three absences and no communication within the winter quarter. Holland was not present at the meeting.

The new 2019-2020 ASSP core is beginning their training under current ASSP core officers.

