ARSON
On Apr. 03, 11:30 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.
Import: Barrett Storage Lot
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF/ VANDALISM
On Apr. 03, 10:00 a.m. – 9:05 p.m.
Import: Barrett Storage Lot
HARASSMENT
On Apr. 05, 12:00 p.m. – 6:59 p.m.
Off Campus – In Vicinity
ROBBERY
On Apr. 05, 4:26 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Eaton Hall
The Crime at SPU report is compiled weekly by the Assistant News Editor Hope Fitzgerald from information provided by the Seattle Pacific Office of Safety and Security. To report a crime, dial the Emergency Hotline at 206-281-2911.