The Falcons finished senior night with the high score of 192.525.

Three seniors on the Seattle Pacific University squad were celebrated last Friday, March 1, before they faced off against San Jose State University. Kaylee Gauna, Carly Kano and Itzia San Roman were all the seniors center stage during the last home meet of the season for the gymnastics team. After recognizing the seniors and watching them walk with their families the team got to work against SJSU, but unfortunately fell by a 1.55 margin.

“Senior night is fun for all and the team was up for the meet,” said the Head Coach, Laurel Tindall.

Not only were the seniors in the spotlight in the beginning of the home meet but also afterwards a number of teammates showed some love by getting up on stage and sharing kind words about the seniors and presenting them each with a bouquet of flowers.

Zahra Lawal and Darian Burns both spoke about Kylee Gauna and her leadership skills she exhibited during her time on the team and in school studying nursing.

Gauna is always pushing others to do their best, “I know she’ll be a great nurse,” Burns said.

Sienna Brane spoke about Carly Kano and her contagious laughter and smile. Brane said Kano always taught her that “you can’t take yourself to seriously and you can’t take life to seriously, otherwise you’re going to drive yourself crazy.”

Last, but not least, Lena Wirth and Miyuki Matsune spoke about Itzia San Roman. Both teammates mentioned her determination and how during their meet on Feb. 22 Roman competed on bars despite a her having ankle injury.

“The seniors had a great night,” Assistant Coach Sarah Jean Marshall said. “They hit some fantastic routines and hopefully felt the love of their teammates, coaches, and fans.”

Although during the meet the seniors were not the only Falcons soaring high. Freshman Kayla Chan has set several season high scores in different routines throughout the season thus far, and she set two more during this last meet.

“Kayla is extremely talented. It has been awesome to see her contribute so much as a freshman and I expect that she will do so at an even greater level in years to come,” Marshall said.

Chan was the squads second up on vault, she ended her routine with a score of 9.700 defeating her last tally of 9.600. During her next routine she showed no signs of slowing down, Chan delivered another 9.700, this time on the beam. That marked the second week in a row she came up with a career high performance on that event, topping the 9.650 she scored Feb. 22 against Sacramento State.

“I think Kayla is doing great this year,” said the Head Coach, Laurel Tindall. “She especially had a great vault! We just have to keep her healthy for 4 years which is always the case with college age gymnasts.”

The Falcons will move on to take part in two more meets before championship competition revs up. First the Falcons will face UC Davis on March 8 and then Oregon State on March 15.

