BURGLARY (CLERY ACT)

On March 4, a burglary was reported in the area surrounding Ashton Hall between 1:09 p.m – 2:20 p.m.

CAR PROWL (CLERY ACT)

On March 5, a car prowl was reported in the off-campus vicinity between at 3:24 p.m.

BURGLARY (CLERY ACT)

On March 5, a burglary was reported in on campus housing between 12:57 p.m – 2:20 p.m.

Seattle Pacific Crime report is compiled weekly by the Assistant News Editor Hope Fitzgerald from information provided by the Seattle Pacific Office of Safety and Security. To report a crime, dial the Emergency Hotline at 206-281-2911.

