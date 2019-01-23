Seattle Pacific University’s men’s basketball team sits in a three-way tie for second place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference after a win-loss week.

Despite the Falcons losing their second game of the week against Western Oregon University, head coach Grant Leep thought that his team “did a lot well.” He further stated that, “We defended, we rebounded, but we missed out on some opportunities to finish plays down the stretch and had a few too many costly turnovers.”

Entering the week ,University of Concordia Portland held a record of 6-8 overall and 1-5 record in the conference. The Falcons come into the game 8-3 overall and 5-1 in the GNAC.

Leep, when asked why the team has had so much success as of late, stated that the team has been succeeding due to rebounding more on both sides of the ball. he further went on to say that “we have shared the ball very well which becomes hard for our opponent to guard as we have multiple guys that can finish plays as the ball moves.”

SPU had no trouble starting off the game quickly, jumping out to a 24-point lead at the half, quickly giving them hope of getting the win that they needed, but work was still to be done. In the first half Seattle Pacific University put up 40 points. Both Falcons players, Divant’e Moffit and Nikhil Lizotte, were leading scorers with nine points.

Coming into the second-half, SPU had felt confident with their ability to finish out the game and threw another 40 points up on the board. Despite three Cavaliers putting up 40 of their 54 second-half points, Seattle Pacific University was still able to hold onto the victory in the final seconds of the game to secure their longest win streak since 2016.

Despite the victory, Leep thought that the team could have done a better job of rebounding and minimizing turnovers. He later stated that, “Down the stretch, we had missed several key free throws, but our ability to keep our cool and execute late bailed us out of a tough spot.”

Entering the weekend, the Falcons would have to play a tough team in that of Western Oregon University, who were 5-2 in the GNAC and had an overall record of 12-4. SPU played a good first half, shooting 48 percent from the field, converting nine of their 10 free throws, which gave them a 4-point lead at the end of the first half.

However, WOU kept fighting and won the game. SPU had plenty of opportunities to win, but could only convert 50 percent of their free throws (7-14) and gave up 16 turnovers; six in the first half and 10 in the second half. The loss ended SPU’s win streak at seven.

Seattle Pacific University still remains in a tie for second in their conference, and will remain on the road for the next two games. Facing both Saint Martin’s University and Montana State Billings University.

The Falcons will face off against first place Saint Martin’s University in their next game, and plan to get back in the win column.

