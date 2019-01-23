FRAUD

On Jan. 17, 9:55 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Safety and Security

INDECENT EXPOSURE/ LEWD CONDUCT

On Jan. 18, 11:50 a.m. – 11:55 a.m.

Crawford Lot

ALCOHOL ABUSE REFERRAL

On Jan. 19, 1:47 a.m. – 2:20 a.m.

Emerson Hall

DRUG ABUSE REFERRAL

On Jan. 20, 12:20 a.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Emerson Hall

ALCOHOL ABUSE REFERRAL

On Jan. 20, 1:05 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Ashton Hall

DRUG ABUSE REFERRAL

On Jan. 20, 10:30 a.m. – 10:50 a.m.

Ashton Hall

ALCOHOL ABUSE REFERRAL

On Jan. 20, 10:00 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.

35 W. Cremona Apartments

DRUG ABUSE REFERRAL

On Jan. 20, 1:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.

Ashton Hall: Ashton Parking Lot

The Crime at SPU report is compiled weekly by the News Editor Julia Battishill from information provided by the Seattle Pacific Office of Safety and Security. To report a crime, dial the Emergency Hotline at 206-281-2911.

Share this: Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Google

