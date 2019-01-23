FRAUD
On Jan. 17, 9:55 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.
Safety and Security
INDECENT EXPOSURE/ LEWD CONDUCT
On Jan. 18, 11:50 a.m. – 11:55 a.m.
Crawford Lot
ALCOHOL ABUSE REFERRAL
On Jan. 19, 1:47 a.m. – 2:20 a.m.
Emerson Hall
DRUG ABUSE REFERRAL
On Jan. 20, 12:20 a.m. – 1:00 a.m.
Emerson Hall
ALCOHOL ABUSE REFERRAL
On Jan. 20, 1:05 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.
Ashton Hall
DRUG ABUSE REFERRAL
On Jan. 20, 10:30 a.m. – 10:50 a.m.
Ashton Hall
ALCOHOL ABUSE REFERRAL
On Jan. 20, 10:00 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.
35 W. Cremona Apartments
DRUG ABUSE REFERRAL
On Jan. 20, 1:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
Ashton Hall: Ashton Parking Lot
The Crime at SPU report is compiled weekly by the News Editor Julia Battishill from information provided by the Seattle Pacific Office of Safety and Security. To report a crime, dial the Emergency Hotline at 206-281-2911.