FRAUD

On Jan. 17, 9:55 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Safety and Security

 

INDECENT EXPOSURE/ LEWD CONDUCT

On Jan. 18, 11:50 a.m. – 11:55 a.m.

Crawford Lot

 

ALCOHOL ABUSE REFERRAL

On Jan. 19, 1:47 a.m. – 2:20 a.m.

Emerson Hall

 

DRUG ABUSE REFERRAL

On Jan. 20, 12:20 a.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Emerson Hall

 

ALCOHOL ABUSE REFERRAL

On Jan. 20, 1:05 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Ashton Hall

 

DRUG ABUSE REFERRAL

On Jan. 20, 10:30 a.m. – 10:50 a.m.

Ashton Hall

 

ALCOHOL ABUSE REFERRAL

On Jan. 20, 10:00 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.

35 W. Cremona Apartments

 

DRUG ABUSE REFERRAL

On Jan. 20, 1:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.

Ashton Hall: Ashton Parking Lot

 

falcon logo

 

The Crime at SPU report is compiled weekly by the News Editor Julia Battishill from information provided by the Seattle Pacific Office of Safety and Security. To report a crime, dial the Emergency Hotline at 206-281-2911.

 

Leave a Reply