The Seattle Pacific University men’s basketball team started the season 2-0 despite an injury one of their starters.

After the unofficial season opener against the University of Washington, SPU went two weeks without playing a game due to the California fires which caused the Mac Martin Invitational to be cancelled. Despite the early break, the Falcons started their season with a 100 percent win record.

Falcons head coach Grant Leep called the California fires “an unfortunate situation,” stating that “our thoughts and prayers go out to the people and communities that have been devastated by the wildfires. “

With the gap in between games, Leep has been trying to “keep the team strong with longer scrimmages and challenging them with different drills.” Leep said the team was excited to get back on the court since their last game on Nov. 1.

Headed into the weekend, the Falcons had officially opened the season with an 81-72 victory over Westminster College on Friday, Nov. 16. SPU’s junior guard Gavin Long led the team with 19 points while shooting 61 percent from the field. Also, SPU’s senior forward Nathan Streufert had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

With the Sodexo Classic coming to a close, SPU would have one more match-up against Azusa Pacific University. The Falcons would come out on top of this one 83-65. Going in to the half, the Falcons were down by two points and came out dominating in the second-half scoring 55 points while only allowing 35 points.

Falcons senior guard Nikhil Lizotte was the leading scorer with 19 points, shooting 75 percent, 5-5 in 3-point shooting. SPU’s senior forward Coleman Wooten had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Another reason the Falcons were successful was because their bench outscored APU’s bench 37-12.

Wooten was to blame for much of the Falcons victory. He netted double-digit rebounds in both games and matched his double-digit rebounds in the second game with double-digit point, 18, earning him a double-double for the game.

Wooten was named as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference player of the week.

Despite the two wins for the Falcons, one of their starting players, Gabe Colosimo exited the second game of the week early with a leg injury.

Colosimo was helped off the court by two coaches and left the gym. He later returned with his left knee heavily wrapped with ice to participate in the team huddles during the match.

Colosimo eventually took off the wrap toward the end of the game, but never returned to the game. His current injury progress is unknown as well if he will play in any capacity in the up and coming games.

Colosimo was last years second highest points per game player for the Falcons.

Seattle Pacific University improves their overall record to 2-0 before heading off to San Diego, CA for the Thanksgiving Classic where they will face St. Cloud State University and California State San Bernardino.

